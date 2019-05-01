BRENTWOOD - Kathleen "Kay" Demeritt, 90, died on April 15, 2019, in Naples, Fla., after a brief illness.
Born in Ripley, Maine, on Oct. 5, 1928, she was also raised there.
In 1948, she married George "Lenny" Demeritt before moving to Brentwood in 1950.
Kay and her husband owned and operated the Len-Kay Campground in Barrington for many years
She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Brentwood.
She was predeceased by her husband Lenny, and her son, James Demeritt.
Family members include three sons, Jeffrey Demeritt, Duane Demeritt and Dennis Demeritt; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A graveside service is planned for Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. in Tonry Memorial Cemetery, Brentwood.
Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 1, 2019