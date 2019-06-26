Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West 3400 Stewart Ave Wausau , WI 54401 (715)-845-6900 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West 3400 Stewart Ave Wausau , WI 54401 View Map Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West 3400 Stewart Ave Wausau , WI 54401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Kathleen E. "Kay" (McDonald) Fay, 76, of Wausau, Wis., formerly of Manchester, died Friday, June 21, 2019, in Pride TLC in Weston, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.



Born Sept. 26, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Maxine (Harrigan) McDonald.



On March 17, 1962, she married Paul Fay in Round Lake, Ill. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2001.



As a U.S. Navy wife, Kay raised her two children all over the United States and supported other U.S. Navy wives doing the same.



Kay worked as retail manager for the Burlington Coat Factory in Manchester and Nashua before retiring.



She traveled extensively and especially loved her trips to the British Virgin Islands and Europe. Among some of her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, boating and fishing on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, the New England Patriots, birdwatching, particularly cardinals, the Red Hat Society, playing dominos with her friends, and she loved dogs, especially her collies.



Family members include her daughter, Colleen Fay, of Elgin Ill.; her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Fay, Wausau, Wis.; two grandsons, Ryan and Sean Fay; her granddaughter, Stephanie Fay; and 14 nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband Paul, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul Fay; a sister, Eleanor; and three brothers, Tom, Jerry and Redmond McDonald.



.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m. in Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau, Wis. The Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate. Visitation is Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until time of services in the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 309, Orlando, Fla. 32835.



Online condolences may be expressed at

