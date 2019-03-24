Kathleen E. Manning, 69, of Derry, NH, passed away Saturday March 16, 2019 at her home in Derry. She was born in Framingham, MA on August 19, 1949, a daughter of the late James and Dorothy Parker. Kathleen was raised and educated in Wellesley, MA. She received her Associate's Degree in Nursing from Manchester Community Technical College. Kathleen volunteered at the Parkland Medical Center in Derry and at the library in the Literacy Program. Throughout her life, Kathleen was always looking to help others, as a daughter, sister, friend, mother, grandmother, and volunteer. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed needlework and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
She is survived by her two sons, Douglas Stewart of Sunnyvale, CA, and Kevin P. Manning of Derry, her daughter, Rebecca Lee Griebel of Nebraska; her step-son, Jamie J. Manning of Milford, NH; nine grandchildren, two sisters, Dorothy Parker and Margaret Mangan; two brothers, James Parker and John Parker; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Kevin J. Manning, and her sister, Diane Petrazella.
There are no calling hours. Following cremation, a Celebration of life will be held privately by the family at a later date. Burial with her husband Kevin will be later this year in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. Memorial contributions may be made to The . The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
