WOODBINE, Md. - Kathleen Heidi Johnson, 64, passed away Nov. 2, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer.



Born in Nashua, N.H., on March 31, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Frank Boska and Marie Lucille Boska.



She graduated from Alvirne High School, Hudson, N.H. In addition, she earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.



During the Gulf War (operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm), she served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps.



Kathleen worked for the Carroll Hospital Center in the Family Birth Place at Westminster.



Family members include her children, Andrea and Philip Vanier; her daughter-in-law, Stephanie Tom; her grandchildren, Caitlynne and Mason Tom; her brother, Steven Boska; her aunt, Jean Boska; and cousins, co-workers and friends.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Gene C. Johnson; and aunts and uncles.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of the flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, Md. 21157.

