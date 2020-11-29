Kathleen (Allen) Langone, 61, a lifelong resident of Manchester died November 17, 2020 after a short illness.
Born on June 6, 1959 in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Edmond J. and Audrey A. (Boulton) Allen. She was educated in the local school system and graduated from Manchester Memorial High School.
Most recently, she had been working at the Hooksett Market Basket.
Kathy enjoyed trips to the beach, camping at White Lake, neighborhood walks with her dog "Bear", and hosting birthday parties for her cherished nephews and nieces. Most of all, she loved her family gatherings poolside at their home.
Family members include her husband, Stephen Langone of Manchester; her siblings, Michael Allen and wife Melanie, David Allen and wife Robin, Kevin Allen and wife Elizabeth, Kelly Allen and wife Christina; several nephews, nieces and cousins.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, NH 03102.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
.