Kathleen (Allen) Langone
1959 - 2020
Kathleen (Allen) Langone, 61, a lifelong resident of Manchester died November 17, 2020 after a short illness.

Born on June 6, 1959 in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Edmond J. and Audrey A. (Boulton) Allen. She was educated in the local school system and graduated from Manchester Memorial High School.

Most recently, she had been working at the Hooksett Market Basket.

Kathy enjoyed trips to the beach, camping at White Lake, neighborhood walks with her dog "Bear", and hosting birthday parties for her cherished nephews and nieces. Most of all, she loved her family gatherings poolside at their home.

Family members include her husband, Stephen Langone of Manchester; her siblings, Michael Allen and wife Melanie, David Allen and wife Robin, Kevin Allen and wife Elizabeth, Kelly Allen and wife Christina; several nephews, nieces and cousins.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, NH 03102.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
November 28, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Kathy's passing... I have lots of great memories with her! RIP my friend!❤
Marilyn Dudka
November 28, 2020
Steve and family, I am heart broken over the news of Kathleen's passing. I saw her every week in Hooksett at Market Basket. We always had a conversation caught up with each other. I hope you are find comfort in all of your wonderful memories in the backyard at the pool.LJ and Woody Jones
LJ and Woody Jones
Friend
November 27, 2020
I'm am so sorry to hear of Kathleen's passing. My
Prayers are with you.
Cyndy Caron
Friend
