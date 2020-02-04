Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Burial Following Services Pine Grove Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Kathy M. Moreau, 65, of Manchester, formerly of Medford, Mass., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in the Concord VNA Hospice House, surrounded by her family, after a lengthy illness.



The daughter of Lawrence and Kathleen (Kelly) Guiney, she was born in Medford, Mass., on June 28, 1954.



She graduated from Medford High School in 1972 and, while she excelled at many sports, she particularly enjoyed playing softball.



She was a data entry clerk at the Middlesex County Registry of Deeds in Cambridge, for 13 years before giving up her career to raise her children. Outside of spending time with her family and friends, Kathy enjoyed maintaining the house and doing yard work. She loved going out to eat with her family, road trips to Hampton Beach, and spending time with her neighbors at evening bonfires. She was a passionate fan of the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Bruins, and the New England Patriots. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin and friend.



She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Stephen Moreau; her sons, Stephen Moreau and his wife Sharon, and Sean Moreau, all of Manchester; her sisters, Susan Guiney Burke and her partner Corby Roche of Medford, Mass., and Laurie Guiney and her partner Jean Reynolds of Auburn; as well as several cousins.



SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester.



A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Kathy's name be made to the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St., Concord, N.H. 03301 or the , 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



