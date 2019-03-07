Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kathleen "Kay" P. Perkins, 88, of Manchester, NH, died March 4, 2019, after a sudden illness.



Born in Dover, NH on April 6, 1930, she was the daughter of James and Marion (Tapscott) Myers. She was raised in Dover and resided in the Queen City most of her life.



Kay graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Girls, Class of 1948.



Until her retirement in 1996, Kay was employed with the Manchester Water Works for twenty-eight years.



Devoted to her faith, she was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.



She was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.



Kay will be remembered for her kind and selfless ways. She had a smile that would light up the room. She was a great friend to many people, even from different generations, who were impressed by her graciousness, charm, sharp wit as well as her gift of interesting conversation. Kay was happiest when spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, whom she showered with unconditional love and support. She will be deeply missed by all who knew this remarkable woman.



Kay was married sixty years to Donald P. Perkins. He died January 15, 2011. She was also predeceased by four sisters, Theresa Stewart, Nancy Slater, Joanne Hughes, Cecelia O'Neil as well as a brother, Paul Myers.



Family members include her six children, Carol Diggins and her husband, William, of Barnstead, Patricia Perkins-Wiley of Manchester, Timothy P. Perkins and his wife, Donna, of Lake Mary, FL, Paul D. Perkins and his wife, Kathy, of Hampton Beach, Cecelia J. Buckley and her husband, James, of Manchester, and John M. Perkins and his husband, Rudy Mayer, of Hollis; ten grandchildren, Laurie, Lisa, Nancy, Emma Kate, Zachary, Sean, Patrick, Sarah, Chad, and Luke; two great-grandchildren, Finn and Bridget; a brother, James Myers of Portsmouth; many nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Denis O'Neil; and many dear friends.



Services: Calling hours are Sunday from 2 to 5 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.



The funeral will be held Monday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Saint Raphael Church, Manchester, NH.



Private burial will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.



Memorial donations may be made to New Horizons For New Hampshire Inc., 199 Manchester Street, Manchester, NH 03103.



For more information, please visit:







Kathleen "Kay" P. Perkins, 88, of Manchester, NH, died March 4, 2019, after a sudden illness.Born in Dover, NH on April 6, 1930, she was the daughter of James and Marion (Tapscott) Myers. She was raised in Dover and resided in the Queen City most of her life.Kay graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Girls, Class of 1948.Until her retirement in 1996, Kay was employed with the Manchester Water Works for twenty-eight years.Devoted to her faith, she was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.She was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.Kay will be remembered for her kind and selfless ways. She had a smile that would light up the room. She was a great friend to many people, even from different generations, who were impressed by her graciousness, charm, sharp wit as well as her gift of interesting conversation. Kay was happiest when spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, whom she showered with unconditional love and support. She will be deeply missed by all who knew this remarkable woman.Kay was married sixty years to Donald P. Perkins. He died January 15, 2011. She was also predeceased by four sisters, Theresa Stewart, Nancy Slater, Joanne Hughes, Cecelia O'Neil as well as a brother, Paul Myers.Family members include her six children, Carol Diggins and her husband, William, of Barnstead, Patricia Perkins-Wiley of Manchester, Timothy P. Perkins and his wife, Donna, of Lake Mary, FL, Paul D. Perkins and his wife, Kathy, of Hampton Beach, Cecelia J. Buckley and her husband, James, of Manchester, and John M. Perkins and his husband, Rudy Mayer, of Hollis; ten grandchildren, Laurie, Lisa, Nancy, Emma Kate, Zachary, Sean, Patrick, Sarah, Chad, and Luke; two great-grandchildren, Finn and Bridget; a brother, James Myers of Portsmouth; many nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Denis O'Neil; and many dear friends.Services: Calling hours are Sunday from 2 to 5 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.The funeral will be held Monday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Saint Raphael Church, Manchester, NH.Private burial will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.Memorial donations may be made to New Horizons For New Hampshire Inc., 199 Manchester Street, Manchester, NH 03103.For more information, please visit: www.connorhealy.com Funeral Home Connor-Healy Funeral Home

537 Union Street

Manchester , NH 03104

(603) 622-8223 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close