Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn A. Stapleford, 76, of Chester, N.H., passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Portsmouth, N.H., on December 13, 1942, a daughter of the late Ray and Rose (Bessey) Akins. She was a resident of Chester since 1985, formerly living in Melrose, Mass. Kathy was a graduate of Pinkerton Academy in Derry, Class of 1960, where she played basketball and field hockey.



She was devoted to her family and her home. She loved animals, working in the yard, fishing and singing. Kathy also enjoyed going to camp in New Durham on Merrymeeting Lake. She worked at Elmhurst Nursing Home in Melrose, Mass., as a nurse's aide for 14 years, Windham Animal Hospital in N.H. as a veterinary assistant for many years, and also as a caregiver for Rockingham Visiting Nurses Association of NH. She attended Bethany Church in Greenland, N.H.



She is survived by two sons, Robin M. Lawrence of Hudson, N.H., and his fiancee, Lisa DiBernardo, and Richard L. Stapleford, Jr. of Chester, N.H., and his fiancee, Kim Brosseau Sanford; and her fiance, Bruce Gurley of Derry, N.H.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Wayne Akins of Warner, N.H., and his wife Autumn; Eric Akins of Florida and his wife Nancy; and Michael Akins of North Carolina and his wife Svitlana; two sisters, Patricia Kohr of Pennsylvania and her husband Fred; and Janice Bragg of Florida and her husband Dick; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Richard L. Stapleford, Sr. in 2006, and her sister, Dianne Humphrey in 1996.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 19, from 4-8 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 9 a.m. in the funeral home. The burial will be in Great Hill Cemetery, Rt. 121A, Chester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115.



To send a condolence or for more information, please visit

Kathryn A. Stapleford, 76, of Chester, N.H., passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her loving family.She was born in Portsmouth, N.H., on December 13, 1942, a daughter of the late Ray and Rose (Bessey) Akins. She was a resident of Chester since 1985, formerly living in Melrose, Mass. Kathy was a graduate of Pinkerton Academy in Derry, Class of 1960, where she played basketball and field hockey.She was devoted to her family and her home. She loved animals, working in the yard, fishing and singing. Kathy also enjoyed going to camp in New Durham on Merrymeeting Lake. She worked at Elmhurst Nursing Home in Melrose, Mass., as a nurse's aide for 14 years, Windham Animal Hospital in N.H. as a veterinary assistant for many years, and also as a caregiver for Rockingham Visiting Nurses Association of NH. She attended Bethany Church in Greenland, N.H.She is survived by two sons, Robin M. Lawrence of Hudson, N.H., and his fiancee, Lisa DiBernardo, and Richard L. Stapleford, Jr. of Chester, N.H., and his fiancee, Kim Brosseau Sanford; and her fiance, Bruce Gurley of Derry, N.H.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Wayne Akins of Warner, N.H., and his wife Autumn; Eric Akins of Florida and his wife Nancy; and Michael Akins of North Carolina and his wife Svitlana; two sisters, Patricia Kohr of Pennsylvania and her husband Fred; and Janice Bragg of Florida and her husband Dick; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Richard L. Stapleford, Sr. in 2006, and her sister, Dianne Humphrey in 1996.SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 19, from 4-8 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 9 a.m. in the funeral home. The burial will be in Great Hill Cemetery, Rt. 121A, Chester.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115.To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on July 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close