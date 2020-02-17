Kathryn Blecatsis Erskine

Guest Book
  • "Your mom (and dad) will live forever in my memory. Her..."
    - Betsy Dubois
  • "I have no doubt that Kathy was the kind of person who will..."
    - Susan Sliwoski
  • "Kate and Greg, our hearts are broken over the loss of your..."
    - Sherie and Bob Moore/Hynes
  • "I was saddened to learn of her death. She was such a..."
    - Chris Monroe
  • "We are sad to hear of the loss of a kind and thoughtful..."
    - Sandy & Dave Enman
Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Pine Grove Cemetery
765 Brown Ave
Manchester, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MANCHESTER - Kathryn (Blecatsis) Erskine, 74, of Manchester, died on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Catholic Medical Center of complications from ovarian cancer.

Born in St. Petersburg, Fla., on April 28, 1945, she was the daughter of John and Effie (Koyiades) Blecatsis. She was a lifelong resident of the Manchester community.

In 1963, she graduated from Manchester High School Central. In 1967, she graduated from Wellesley College. She earned her master's degree in social work from Simmons College in 1969.

Her career in social work led Kathy to several non-profits and agencies in New Hampshire. As a Title 1 social worker for many years, Kathy worked tirelessly as an advocate for children and families. She was a Homeless Liaison for the Manchester School District, and she was also instrumental in developing the district's Title 1 preschool program.

Social justice was her passion, and she was respected by everyone who had the privilege to work with her. Kathy was a mentor to many, and a strong advocate for early childhood education and a champion for improving the lives of low-income children and their families.

Kathy enjoyed needlework, painting, and loved the Seacoast. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren. She is remembered by her friends and family as an incredibly kind and loving person with an infectious generosity of spirit.

Her husband of 47 years, Dick Erskine, passed away in 2017.

Family members include her daughter, Kate Erskine, and Kate's wife Jolene McWhirter, and their children, Cora and Margo, all of Manchester; her son, Greg Erskine and Greg's wife Heather Erskine, and their children, Augusta and Rhea, all of Louisville, Ky.; her sisters, Melanie Brown and Melanie's husband Mark of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Joan Krohn of Manchester; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.

A funeral service is planned for Friday, Feb. 21, in 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place immediately after the service in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Families in Transition, 122 Market St., Manchester, N.H. 03101.

To view an online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.