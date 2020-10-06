Kathryn Hilderbrand, 74, longtime resident of Milford, NH died on October 2, 2020 at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Burlington, MA.
She was born in Nashua, NH on November 3, 1945, a daughter of Rowe and Helen (Thompson) Kimball. Kathryn graduated from Zama High School in Hokido, Japan and after returning to the states, she graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing. She was raised in a military family and had lived in NYC, Virginia, New Mexico and Japan.
Kathryn was an OB/GYN nurse and had been employed by Dartmouth Hitchcock in Nashua, NH for more than 20 years. She was very proud of her nursing career, and encouraged others to enter the nursing field and to also advance in their career. She made many friendships along the way having worked with numerous physicians and nursing colleagues.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, especially to Rye, NH, Maine, Cape Cod, and Vermont.
Family members include her husband of 49 years, Robert A. Hilderbrand of Milford; two granddaughters, Libby Jordan and Emma Jordan; a sister, Marjorie Marler of Albuquerque, NM; two brothers, Richard Kimball, wife Vicki of Prescott, AZ, and George Kimball, wife Melanie of Bedford, MA; several nieces and nephews.
There are no services. Burial will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to your local Heart Association
. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com