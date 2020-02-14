MANCHESTER - Kathryn Louise DesRochers, 47, of Manchester, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in her residence after a hard-fought, 6-year battle with breast cancer.
Born in Manchester on Sept. 9, 1972, she was the daughter of Anthony Kregos and Carolyn Bullard.
She graduated from Wilton-Lyndeborough High School. In addition, she earned an Associate of Arts degree in human services from Hesser College.
Kate was married to Albert DesRochers on Oct. 25, 1997, and lived her entire life in New Hampshire.
Kate worked for the State of New Hampshire for 16 years, most recently as a supervisor with New Heights, and was previously employed as a preschool teacher and a dental assistant. She worked throughout her illness up until just a short time before her passing. Her fire and determination made it important for her to continue to provide for her family even in the face of extreme adversity.
She was compassionate and loved animals, especially her cats: Riggs, Geddy, Trot, Marcus and Jersey. She loved warm tropical beaches, visiting the White Mountains, blue drinks, reality TV shows and sitting by the pool on summer days. Kate hated the cold.
Family members include her husband of 22 years, Albert DesRochers of Manchester; her daughters, Reece and Rylie; her sisters, Paula Nay and Meg Lizotte; her nephews, Doug and Kyle; her nieces Alyson, Bridget and Valari; and her beloved pet cats, Marcus and Jersey.
She was predeceased by her brother, David Kregos.
SERVICES: After cremation, services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, N.H. 03102 or the cancer research foundation of your choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 14, 2020