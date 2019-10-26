Cappy, (Kathryn) Hickey Testa, a former Secretary to Mayor Raymond Wieczorek, 68 years old, of Seagrove Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2019. She was the daughter of George W Hickey III and Ellen Agnes (Lucier) Hickey, both of Nashua, and is survived by her husband Alfred (Fred) Testa, a former Director of the Manchester Airport 1991-1999, her sisters, Ellyn Hickey Broccoli and Mary Jane Hickey and brother George Hickey IV.
She Never Met a Stranger
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Walton County, Fl. on 11/16/19 at 11 AM
Published in Union Leader from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019