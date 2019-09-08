Kathy Davis, 63, died suddenly on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Ms. Davis was born July 9, 1956 in Manchester, NH, to Julius P. and Kathleen E. Davis. She went to high school at Manchester Memorial, class of 1974. She worked many years at DEKA in Manchester before moving to Lakeland, FL.Kathy is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her life partner, Ralph Strong; daughter Mandie Gravatt (Rick) of Franklin; Granddaughter Natasha Tyler (Killian) of Utah; sisters JoAnn Webb of Manchester and Judy Nevins of New York; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. At her request, no service will be held.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 8, 2019