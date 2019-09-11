MANCHESTER - Kathy Davis, 63, died suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.



Born in Manchester on July 9, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Julius P. and Kathleen E. Davis.



In 1974, she graduated from Manchester Memorial High School.



Kathy worked many years for DEKA in Manchester before moving to Lakeland, Fla.



Family members include her life partner, Ralph Strong; her daughter, Mandie K. Grevatt and her husband Rick of Franklin; her granddaughter, Natasha Tyler and her partner Killian of Utah; her sisters, Jo Ann Webb of Manchester, Debbie Lashua and her husband Russell of Derry, Norma Boyce and her husband Herb of Manchester, and Judy Nevins of Cohoes, N.Y.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



At her request, no service will be held.

