Kathy L. Knowlton, 58, of Milford, New Hampshire passed away peacefully on the morning of February 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. After being diagnosed with cancer, she courageously fought for nearly 4 years with everything she had to spend as much time as possible with her loved ones.



She was born on February 29, 1960 to the late Donald and Theresa Knowlton of Milford, NH. Kathy, the youngest of six, was born in Keene, NH. She moved to Milford as a young girl and was educated in the Milford school district. After holding jobs at multiple retailers, she started her own cleaning service that she successfully ran for over 20 years, becoming like family to many of her long-standing customers. Kathy worked tirelessly up until her diagnosis in 2015, when she was forced to stop.



Kathy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Her world revolved around her children and ensuring their happiness. Her role as Mimi was one she especially loved, and she spoiled her grandbabies like only a grandmother can. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She welcomed everyone with open arms, and made friends wherever she went. She had the ability to make you feel like you were the most special person in the room.



Kathy will forever live in the hearts of her children Kami and husband Shawn Raleigh of Manchester, NH, and Austin Knowlton of Milford, NH. Grandchildren Hudson and Hazel Raleigh. Life partner Leo Jarzembowski of Milford, NH. Siblings the late David Knowlton of Oro Valley AZ, Linda and husband William McDonald of Winchester, MA, Jerry Knowlton and partner Patricia Blackmore of Peacham, VT, Mark Knowlton and wife Rhonda of Danville, VT, and Brian Knowlton and wife Donna of Hopkinton, NH. Auntie Kathy will also be remembered fondly by her many nieces and nephews.



Please join her family in celebrating her life on February 23, 2019, between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon at

63 Elm Street

Milford , NH 03055

(603) 673-1422

