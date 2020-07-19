1/1
Katina Furbish
1926 - 2020
The family of Katina Furbish (nee Rowlands), is saddened to announce her passing on July 8, 2020, at the age of ninety-four. Katina was born in Cardiff Wales where she met Mel, an American soldier who was serving in WWII. She emigrated to the US and was proud to become an American citizen. She will be remembered as a grand storyteller, weaving together personal life details with her deep knowledge of history, literature, art and music into narratives that delighted us all. Katina was predeceased by her husband, Melville Clement Furbish, her mother, Emily Dew Rowlands, step-father, Ivor Rowlands, siblings John Rowlands and Margaret Webber, and son-in-law, Albert Kane. Affectionately known as Kay, Nana and Nana Kay, she will be greatly missed by her daughters, Jeanette Emily Smith (Overton), Jacqueline Ann Aves (Nigel), Patricia Margaret Kane; grandchildren, Heather and Christopher Bolen (Erin), Bek, Alex, and Vanessa Aves, John, Peter, Tim, Tracy and Nicole Kane; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Reese, Ella, and Marlowe; sister Patricia Beames in Australia and many nieces, nephews, and cousins in Wales and Australia and friends that span a lifetime. The family would like to thank the nurses, staff and the one-on-one RCA's at Bedford Falls for their compassion and loving care and to Brookhaven Hospice in her last days. For the health and safety of family and friends during COIVD-19, the Funeral Service and Celebration of Katina's life will be held at a future date. Memorial Donations may be made in Katina Furbish's name to Brookhaven Hospice Bedford, NH, Faith Episcopal Church, Merrimack, NH, Disabled American Veterans, Wilton, NH or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered by visiting rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
July 12, 2020
Katina's family
July 11, 2020
Kay you were my life saver, you helped me when I needed it most. when I think of goodness and kindness, you will always come to mind. Rest in peace.
Barbara Zahn
Friend
July 11, 2020
Condolences to the family. Kay was a terrific neighbor and was sadly missed when she moved across the street. She was a sweet and caring woman. It was nice to see her before COVID-19 struck. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Rest In Peace Kay!
Jennie Paulette
Neighbor
July 11, 2020
Although blood-relatives, we never met, my loss.
Cysgwch yn Dawel,
Sleep peacefully.
X

Calvin Morgan
Family
July 11, 2020
R.I.P. Kay. I enjoyed our long...about 50 years... friendship. I admired your spunk, humour and so much more. My deepest sympathy to all the family.
Jill Bureau
Friend
July 11, 2020
Rest in peace Mom...I love you
Jeanette E Smith
Daughter
July 11, 2020
My heart aches for you & the children, Jeanette. Take care, I send my love.
Dana Sensibaugh
Friend
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
