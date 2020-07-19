The family of Katina Furbish (nee Rowlands), is saddened to announce her passing on July 8, 2020, at the age of ninety-four. Katina was born in Cardiff Wales where she met Mel, an American soldier who was serving in WWII. She emigrated to the US and was proud to become an American citizen. She will be remembered as a grand storyteller, weaving together personal life details with her deep knowledge of history, literature, art and music into narratives that delighted us all. Katina was predeceased by her husband, Melville Clement Furbish, her mother, Emily Dew Rowlands, step-father, Ivor Rowlands, siblings John Rowlands and Margaret Webber, and son-in-law, Albert Kane. Affectionately known as Kay, Nana and Nana Kay, she will be greatly missed by her daughters, Jeanette Emily Smith (Overton), Jacqueline Ann Aves (Nigel), Patricia Margaret Kane; grandchildren, Heather and Christopher Bolen (Erin), Bek, Alex, and Vanessa Aves, John, Peter, Tim, Tracy and Nicole Kane; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Reese, Ella, and Marlowe; sister Patricia Beames in Australia and many nieces, nephews, and cousins in Wales and Australia and friends that span a lifetime. The family would like to thank the nurses, staff and the one-on-one RCA's at Bedford Falls for their compassion and loving care and to Brookhaven Hospice in her last days. For the health and safety of family and friends during COIVD-19, the Funeral Service and Celebration of Katina's life will be held at a future date. Memorial Donations may be made in Katina Furbish's name to Brookhaven Hospice Bedford, NH, Faith Episcopal Church, Merrimack, NH, Disabled American Veterans
, Wilton, NH or to a charity of your choice
. Condolences may be offered by visiting rivetfuneralhome.com