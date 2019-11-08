Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keenyn Gail Paquin. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Mount Vernon at First Church of the Nazarene Send Flowers Obituary

ALLENSTOWN - Keenyn Gail Paquin, 40, died unexpectedly Oct. 30, 2019, in her Allenstown home.



She was born June 1, 1979, in the old Mercy Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ohio, the first of three daughters of David B. Stoddard and Tracey Lea (Bauman) Harry.



Keenyn got her name from one of her mother's favorite actors, Keenan Wynn. To keep people from giving her the nickname of "Nan", the 'a' was changed to 'y' from the actor's last name of Wynn to give her a name all of her own. Both Keenyn and Keenan were happy with the arrangement.



Keenyn gained her education in New Hampshire, where the family moved in 1981. She graduated from Trinity High School in Manchester, class of 1997. After graduation she tried college at Notre Dame in Manchester, but decided she was done with school and went to work right away at WMUR TV, also in Manchester. She eventually went to work for a construction company and at the time of her death she was ready to begin a new job.



She was married to Michael Paquin of Bedford from 2002 to 2014.



Keenyn was a kindhearted soul and would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. She was well liked by all who knew her. Though, she had no children of her own, she loved them and loved doing for her nieces and nephews.



She filled her free time with knitting, baking, reading and watching old movies.



Keenyn was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Philip Stoddard; her maternal grandparents, Wilbur "Bill" and Violet Bauman; two maternal uncles, Henry Bauman and Bob Chichester; and a favorite paternal uncle, Carleton Woodard.



In addition to her parents, she leaves behind two sisters, Meghann Stoddard (Jason Crane) of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Shealyn Stoddard of Mount Vernon, Ohio; two nephews who meant the world to her, Harley Gilbert and Leeam Stoddard, both of Mount Vernon; her stepfather, Edwin Harry, of Mount Vernon; three stepbrothers, Brandon (Jermisha) Harry, Kyle (Heather) Harry and Jordon Harry, and their offspring, Tyler, Hannah, Alyssa, Adrian and Benjamin, all of Centerburg, Ohio; her paternal grandmother, Edna V. Stoddard of Brunswick, Maine; a paternal aunt, Linda (Tony) Harper of Maryland; maternal aunts, Patty Hauger, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, Betty Nesselrode, of Parkersburg, W.Va., Debe (Bruce) Clark, Gambier, Ohio, Peggy (Ray) Rector, of Newark, Ohio, Sue (Randy) Saiter, Bladensburg, Ohio; two maternal uncles, Carl (Janet) Chichester, of Reedsville, Ohio, and Roy (Diane) Bauman, of Croton, Ohio; and many cousins.



SERVICES: Keenyn will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered off Jones Point on the Isle of Springs, Maine, in Boothbay Harbor, where she enjoyed many summers with her family. The family will hold a Celebration of Life for her there in June and another will be held in Mount Vernon at First Church of the Nazarene on Nov. 16, 2019, at noon.



The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements.



To leave a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Bank in care of Keenyn Paquin Donation Fund, c/o Michelle Jordon, 200 McGregor St., Manchester, N.H. 03102 or



