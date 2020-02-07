AMHERST - Keith E. MacPherson, 75, of Mooresville, N.C., died on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
He was the son of Peter MacPherson and Marguerite (MacKenzie) MacPherson. He spent summers with extended family in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as a child and a young man.
Keith graduated from Watertown High School in Massachusetts.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
Keith worked many years for Data General.
He was a member of Marlborough Fish and Game in Massachusetts.
Keith was married to Linda (Sidelinger) Wade and together they raised their two children in Marlborough, Mass., and then Lee. Thanks to his proximity to the Lee USA Speedway, he became a crew member for Crowley Bros. Racing. After retiring, he moved to Mooresville, N.C.
Family members include his children, Kerri MacPherson and her husband Mark MacBeth of Amherst, and Erick MacPherson and his wife Sara MacPherson of Mooresville, N.C.; four grandchildren, Angus, Eilidh, Matthew and Lauren; and special friends, Zeus, Zena, Jada and Beckett.
.
SERVICES: The family will hold a private service at a later date.
To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 7, 2020