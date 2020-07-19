Keith E. Pomeroy, 87, lifelong resident of Mont Vernon, NH died on July 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Wilton, NH, at the Fountain House, on August 1, 1932, a son of Ray E. and Lila (Trow) Pomeroy. He graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1950 and attended the University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH.
For most of his life, he owned and operated a dairy farm with his sons. He had been employed as a rural carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 40 years and retired in 1997. He was very active in the town affairs of Mont Vernon and was an original member and past president of the Mont Vernon Historical Society. He was a founder of the Mont Vernon Planning Board and was elected as a selectman for 25 years. He served on many other committees and departments in the town, including as a longtime member and Assistant Chief of the Fire Department. In addition, he was a 74 year member and Past Master of the Prospect Grange of Mont Vernon, a member of the Joe English Grange of New Boston and McCollom Trustees. Mr. Pomeroy was an avid Red Sox and Celtics fan. He also enjoyed college basketball, reading, playing cards and cribbage.
He loved his town and was very proud of his family. He was also very proud of the fact that he lived his entire life at his parents and grandparents farm.
Mr. Pomeroy was predeceased by his sister, Helen Witty; and three brothers, Eugene Ray Jr., Carl and Fred Pomeroy.
Family members include his wife, Catharine (Dodge) Pomeroy of Mont Vernon, NH; four sons and daughters-in-law, Jesse Pomeroy of Manchester, VT, Kevin and Jessica Pomeroy, Kirk and Linda Pomeroy, Gregory and Christina Pomeroy, all of Mont Vernon; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Seth and Mickey Pomeroy of Dubois, PA; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at a later date. Any donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Mont Vernon Historical Society, P.O. Box 15, Mont Vernon, NH 03057 or to the charity of one's choice
. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com