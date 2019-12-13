DOVER - Keith Joseph Madden, 60, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after a courageous journey with cancer.
Born in Portsmouth on June 20, 1959, Keith was predeceased by his father, Richard Arthur Madden.
Family members include his cherished mother, Ann Toner Madden; his daughter, Erinn Madden; his former wife and mother of Erinn, Tracey Loughlin Madden; his twin brother, Kevin Madden (Wendy); son, William; his sister, Teresa Metcalfe (Todd); sons, Cory and Kyle; his brother, Peter Madden (Camille); daughter Hannah; son, Brian; his brother, Michael Madden; his cherished and devoted friend, Deanne Kettlewood; and her daughters, Hillarie and Maisey Kettlewood.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover.
A Mass will be celebrated Monday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph's Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover.
Memorial donations may be made to the Northern New England Brittany Club or (www.cancer.org).
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 13, 2019