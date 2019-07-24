MANCHESTER - Keith Stuart Jones, 56, of Manchester, formerly of Nashua, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, peacefully at home.
Born in Sudbury, Mass., on Dec. 23, 1962, he was the son of the late Arthur M. Jones and Patricia J. Jones. He was raised and educated in Nashua.
In 1981, he graduated from Nashua High School.
From 1982 to 1986, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. In addition, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1986 to 1996.
Keith held many varied and interesting jobs ranging from auto mechanic to driving long haul tractor trailers all over the country. His last position was at Lowe's in Amherst. Keith could fix and put together almost anything and was always available to help someone in need.
Keith was an animal lover as well as an avid sports fan of NASCAR, the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.
Family members include his brother, Kenneth, of Manchester; his stepfather, Frank Jager of Nashua; his stepsister, Patrice Signoretti and her husband John Signoretti of Foxborough, Mass.; his nieces, Nicole and Christina Signoretti of Foxborough, Mass.; his longtime friend, Ed Howard of Manchester; and his beloved canine friend "Howie".
.
SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Thursday, July 25, at 11 a.m. in Davis Funeral Home, One Lock Street, Nashua.
Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, 545 Route 101 Bedford, N.H. 03110.
An online guestbook is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com, (603-883-3401) "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER".
Published in Union Leader on July 24, 2019