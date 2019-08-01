Kelly Beth Lindahl (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Dearest Kelly, you are finally at peace my sweet cousin."
    - Judy Ingram
Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GOFFSTOWN - Kelly Beth Lindahl passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by friends and family.

Kelly spent her life caring for others and was well-known for her compassion and kindness.

She was a registered nurse, beloved mother, sister and friend.

Family members include her husband, Jeff; her son, Alexander; her sister, Judy Gola, and her brothers, John Kelly and Jim.

.

SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Aug. 2, at noon in Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.

To read more about Kelly's life, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.