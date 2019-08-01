GOFFSTOWN - Kelly Beth Lindahl passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by friends and family.
Kelly spent her life caring for others and was well-known for her compassion and kindness.
She was a registered nurse, beloved mother, sister and friend.
Family members include her husband, Jeff; her son, Alexander; her sister, Judy Gola, and her brothers, John Kelly and Jim.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Aug. 2, at noon in Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
To read more about Kelly's life, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 1, 2019