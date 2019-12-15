Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly Lynn (Atkinson) Lewis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kelly Lynn (Atkinson) Lewis, 41, of Pownal, Maine, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, on Nov. 23, 2019.



She was born on May 4, 1978, and raised in Derry and Chester, N.H.



Kelly is survived by her loving husband Christopher Lewis of Pownal, Maine, and her daughter that she loved so dearly and is so proud of, Tabatha Sabans of Pownal, Maine. Her parents Stephen and Eleanor Lavoie of Chester, N.H. Her sisters, Cheryl Demeulle and husband Joey (JD) of Derry, N.H., Nicole Sykes and her husband Ryan of Nashua, N.H. and her brother Andy. Her grandparents, William and Beatrice Lavoie of Salem, N.H. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, cousins and friends. She also leaves behind her good friend Woody Sabans.



She is predeceased by her father Stephen H Atkinson in 2015, her grandparents Edward and Anita Atkinson and Earl and Irene Quimby.



Kelly graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 1996. She had a heart of gold and always caring of others. She enjoyed going to all her daughter's field hockey games and cheering competitions. Her smile would light up the room, you couldn't miss that smile she had. Kelly was so proud of her daughter Tabatha and all her great accomplishments she has made. She loved NASCAR and country western music.



Kelly's recent job was at TD Bank in Maine as she was a loss mitigation specialist for the past eight years. Before that she worked in the bankruptcy/probate department.



Kelly will be missed by so many.



SERVICES: Memorial donations can be made to the Tabatha Sabans Educational Fund, Po Box 96, Chester, NH 03036



A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.



