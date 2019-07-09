Guest Book View Sign Service Information Interment 11:00 AM Glennwood cemetery Londonderry , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth B. Cross, 91 passed away April 14, 2019 at Elderwood in Liverpool, NY. He was born on March 28, 1928 in Manchester, NH. He graduated from Pinkerton Academy in Derry, NH in June 1945. He enlisted in the Army Specialized Training Reserve Program in June 1945, subsequently serving in the U.S. Army Field Artillery until December 1947. He attended Worchester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), in Worcester, MA from September 1948 until recalled by the Army in September 1950. He was sent to Korea in January 1951, where he was assigned to the Seventh Infantry Division, after completing his tour of duty with the rank of Sergeant First Class. He returned to WPI obtaining his BSEE Degree in 1954 and his MSEE in 1955. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 43 and the VFW Post No. 153.Mr. Cross was married twice, first in 1952 and again in 1959. He was employed as a system engineer (on radar, sonar, and infrared systems) for the General Electric Company in Syracuse, NY for 35 years, retiring in 1990. Fifteen months of that time (in 1985 - 1986) was spent at a radar site in Diyarbakir, Turkey.He was predeceased by his parents Clarence A. Cross and Ruth (Boyden) Cross. Brother Russell Cross in 1999 of Londonderry, NH, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Cross in 2014 of Londonderry, NH. Brother Dennis Cross in 2018 of Manchester, NH.His survivors include his ex-wife, Doris Cross of Liverpool, NY, son Bryan (Kate) Cross of Bath, ME, daughter Stacy (Craig) Griffin of Liverpool, NY, granddaughter Kali (Jeremy) Burke of North Syracuse, NY, grandsons Connor Griffin of Liverpool, NY, Levi Cross and Jackson Cross of Bath, ME sister-in-law Irene Pinet, niece Kelly Cross of Manchester, NH, niece Cindy (Bruce) Rosborough of ME and FL, nephew Michael (Lisa) Cross of Londonderry, NH. Several grand nieces and nephews.Interment will be at the Glennwood cemetery Londonderry NH on Saturday, July 13, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers please make any contributions to the Londonderry Leach Library. Published in Union Leader on July 9, 2019

