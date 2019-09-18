Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM St. Patrick's Church 34 Amherst Street Milford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AMHERST - Kenneth B. Winiecki Sr. passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sept. 14, 2019, in St. Joseph's Hospital, Nashua.



Born in 1940 in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of the late Sigmund and Melania (Kaminski) Winiecki.



He attended St. John of God Primary School during which time he was an altar boy and Lindbloom High School, both in Chicago, and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. His advanced degrees include a B.A. in mathematics and physics from



At Beloit College, he was on the diving team, debate team and chorus, which fueled his love of singing for the remainder of his life. While a graduate student at Syracuse, he was on a date and had to hurry to make a rehearsal to a play he was in, called "Mary, Mary". His date happened to be also named Mary and she became his wife soon thereafter. The newlyweds moved to Wellesley, Mass., to raise their family.



He worked for ISI, then took his family to Murphy, Texas, to work for Rockwell Collins. After five years, he was drawn to Amherst with an offer he couldn't refuse, to join the startup DOSCO and retired from Paymentech in 2005.



He loved to sing and was in choruses from college through his last week on this Earth. He was an active board member for organizations he was passionate about: the Nashua Choral Society and OperaNH. He traveled the world with his lovely bride and enjoyed hang gliding for many years. He made sure to go out for ice cream after every concert, sported his bow ties whenever appropriate, loved 1940's country, tapped his toe to happy Dixieland band music, was an audiophile and technophile, built many Heathkits and motored all over the country participating in Mercedes car club rallies with his wife. He was elegant, brilliant, humble, greatly loved and will be deeply missed.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Donna Tropp; and his brother, Ronald Winiecki.



Family members include his wife, Mary (DiLullo) Winiecki of Amherst; his son, Kenneth B. Winiecki Jr. of Laurel, Md.; his daughter, Jessica A. Winiecki of Haverhill, Mass.; his son, Marc A. Winiecki, D.O., and wife Elizabeth (Longsjo) of Jaffrey; his grandchildren, Sigmund, Henry and Margaret; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Angelo and Patricia DiLullo of Jacksonville, Fla.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Sept. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. in



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m. from St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford.



Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford, is in charge of arrangements.

