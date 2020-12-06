Kenneth C. Smith Sr., a native of Moultonborough, N.H., died peacefully Friday morning, Nov. 27, in Ft Myers Fla. He was 88.



Ken grew up in Moultonborough and went to high school in Laconia, where he played the drums and drove a taxi while in high school. He graduated with the class of '51 and received a football scholarship to Norwich University in Vermont.



Ken began his career after school at the FW Woolworth Company in Exeter, N.H., where he met his wife, Janet Gero, and was promoted to store manager in Pitman, N.J., where they resided for three years before moving back to Moultonborough and purchasing the Country Fare Inn, which the couple ran for 20 years.



While operating the Inn, Ken was elected Town Clerk of Moutonborough and was a member of various organizations including Shriners and Masons, where he was a 50-year member of the Grand Lodge of NH Star in East #59, Member of the Miami Showmans Association, and past president of the Lions Club.



Ken also had an inspiration for public service, and ran for state legislator for his district, and won. He served as chairman of the ways and means committee and helped Ronald Reagan get elected President. Ken also ran for secretary of state of N.H., where he lost his election by two votes to the current secretary of state William Gardner.



After retiring from the Inn and politics, Ken wasn't quite ready for retirement and started a business called "Chicken Like Your Mama's" where he sold BBQ chicken dinners cooked over an open pit 300 at a time to various state and local fairs throughout New England. This new venture allowed Ken to spend his winters at his home away from home in his beloved condo in Hollywood, Fla., where he became a line judge for the Hollywood Dog track.



Ken loved to tell stories, dance, and play the spoons where he was always the life of any gathering. Ken also loved racehorses and was the proud owner of several trotters and pacers.



Ken will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.



He was predeceased by his wife, Janet Smith; his son, Gary Smith; and his sister, Pauline Morrill.



Ken is survived by his son, Ken Smith Jr. and his wife, Lee; daughter, Linda Calhoun; son, Ron Jones; niece, Audrey Morrill-Sherman and her husband, Mike; niece, Tonya Grimes and her husband, Mike; brother-in-law Austin Morrill; and four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Services will be announced in the spring due to COVID-19 restrictions.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Hospice House.



