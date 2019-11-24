Kenneth C. Whalen, 68, died on Nov. 20, 2019, at Bedford Hills Nursing Home in Bedford, N.H.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1950 in Pittsfield, Mass., the son of Joseph Whalen and Marion Whalen (Hines).
Ken grew up in The Berkshires, where he would spend time fishing and hunting with family and friends. He later moved to New Hampshire where he made many friends and enjoyed playing golf.
Ken is survived by two daughters, Kirsty Whalen of Woodstock, Vt., and Ashely Whalen of Manchester, N.H.; nieces/nephews and cousins and uncles.
SERVICES: A gathering will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2019. Church service will be held in his hometown at a later date. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Home Care, Hospice and Palliative Care Alliance of New Hampshire, 8 Green St. Concord, NH 03301.
To view Kenneth's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 24, 2019