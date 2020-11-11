Kenneth Daniel McDonald, 94, of Manchester, NH, passed away November 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family, after a brief illness.
Born in Manchester, NH on June 28, 1926, he was the oldest son of Daniel K. and Elizabeth (Donegan) McDonald.
He spent the majority of his youth in Providence, RI where he graduated from LaSalle Academy. Ken was signed in 1944 while in high school to play baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals. He was drafted his senior year where he served in the United States Navy aboard a yard mine sweeper seeing action in the Pacific theater in the final actions of World War II.
Upon his return from World War II, he attended Providence College graduating with the class of 1951. It was during this time that he met his wife Lois, marrying in 1953 and sharing sixty years of marriage and four children.
For thirty-seven years, he was employed by New England Telephone Company, retiring in 1989 as the Regional Accounting Manager.
For many years, Ken donated his time and talents as a baseball coach for Manchester North Little League, Babe Ruth League, and Trinity High School. In 2010, he was inducted into the Trinity Hall of Fame.
A devoted family man, he never missed a sporting event or any other activity his children participated in. His love for family, positive attitude and his kind and gentlemanly way is how he will be remembered.
He was predeceased by his wife, Lois (Potter) McDonald in 2012 as well as a brother, James in 2013 and a sister, Constance in 2008.
Family members include two sons, Ken McDonald and his wife, Claudette, of Maryland and Keith McDonald and his wife, Marcia, of Manchester; two daughters, Karen McDonald and Kyle McDonald and her husband, Robert Ouellette, all of Manchester; two granddaughters, Lauren and Katherine; a step grandson, Brendan; and a great-grandson, Miles; a sister-in-law; and several nieces and a nephew.
Services: A walk-through wake with strict social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the family will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 PM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
The funeral will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM in Saint Catherine of Siena Church, Webster Street, Manchester, NH. The church has planned social distancing procedures. Seating is limited and masks are required.
Burial with military honors will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the American Legion Sweeney Post Baseball Fund, 251 Maple Street, Manchester, NH 03103.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
.