With great sadness the family of Kenneth Kelble announces his death on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the age of 74. Ken will be forever remembered by his wife of 27 years, Janice; his daughters, Lisa Brady, Lynn Johnson, Erin Kelble; and his step-sons, Harold Upton (Karen), Justin Bridgett and Corey Bridgett (Jenna). Ken will also be fondly remembered by his 15 grandchildren, great grandson, nieces and nephews. Ken was the youngest of 7 children; was preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Oliver, sisters Rita Schutt, Colette Gagnon (Hank), and brother Joseph. He is survived by brothers Harold (Nancy), James (Barbara), sister Muriel (Jack) McInnis., brother-in-law John, and sister-in-law Kay.
Born and raised in Boston, Ken graduated from Dominick Savio High School. He served in the US Army Reserve, worked at Nahua Corporation, and in 1973 began his career with the U.S. Postal Service, until retiring in 2003. Serving as President of the American Postal Workers Union, Manchester Area Local for over two decades and chairing the National Constitution Committee for three consecutive terms brought him much pride. He loved the challenge of serving as an arbitration advocate and improving conditions for all workers.
Ken was well known for his sense of humor, endless puns, love of traveling, devotion to the Patriots and Red Sox and his strong belief in dessert before dinner.
His bravery and determination were revealed throughout his long battle that began with early onset Parkinson's Disease. He joined the Elliot Parkinson's group and was always ready to help support others with Parkinson's.
A celebration of life may be held at a later date. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Ken to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 4, 2020.