Kenneth James Mansur, Jr., 58, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Oceanside Center in Hampton, NH.



Born on May 28, 1961 in Nashua, NH, he is the son of the late Kenneth J. Mansur Sr. and Florance L. (Lorraine) (Mansur) Bowl.



A loving father, brother, and friend, Ken was a quiet and humble man. He enjoyed riding Motorcycles, camping, and playing softball. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Survived by his sisters, Kathleen Lafond and her husband Daniel of Manchester, NH and Karen Cormier of Merrimack, NH; three daughters, Erin Barrieau and her husband Gabriel and their two daughters, Noelle and Sydney of Weare, NH, Holly Chiodo and her husband Joel and their four children, Marie, Audrey, Paul and Sadie of Woodgate, NY, and Megan Gookin and her husband Scott of Goffstown, NH; several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.



ARRANGEMENTS: Services will be held privately at the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester. Kenneth will be laid to rest at St. Josephs Cemetery, 448 Donald Street, Bedford, NH. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy, expressions of sympathy may be made in Kenneth's memory to Amedisys Foundation, Attn: Beacon Hospice, Portsmouth, NH, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or to Genesis Health, Oceanside Center, Attn Resident Fund, 22 Tuck Rd., Hampton, NH 03842.



