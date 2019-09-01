Kenneth John Mahoney of Raymond NH, died peacefully on August 30, 2019 as a result of complications from a fall earlier in the week. He was 90 years old. Ken was born on November 4, 1928 in Lowell MA, the youngest of four children in the family. While growing up in Lowell he was a Boy Scout attaining the level of Star Scout, worked as a caddy at Vesper Country Club, and graduated from Lowell High School in 1947. In September 1949, he and Priscilla Ann Goodwin were married in Lowell. They lived in Lowell until moving to Raymond in 1985. They visited Bermuda twice, Hawaii twice, and travelled to Quebec City many times. They shared 49 wonderful years together before her passing in April 1999. Ken enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1951-1955, attaining the rank of Corporeal. He was a gunner on B-26 aircraft in the Korean War. Upon returning from Korea, he transferred to the Strategic Air Command and was a refueling boom operator on KC-97 tankers, while stationed at bases in Georgia, Texas, Kansas, Florida, and Maine. He completed machine tool operations training at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford CT and worked for a short time at Fletchers Granite Quarry in Westford MA. He then began a long work life for large military and aerospace contractors in eastern Massachusetts. He took greatest pride in his role as a production floor supervisor working for AVCo Corporation in the fabrication of the heat shields for the Apollo spacecraft command modules. He held similar roles in parts fabrication processes for Poseidon and Trident missiles at Textron Corporation, retiring in 1995. Ken enjoyed playing golf and was a long time member of Nabnasset Lake Country Club. In the 1960s & 1970s, he was selected numerous times to play in the annual Lowell Amateur Golf Tournament. He loved to watch all sports; however, his favorite was baseball. Being from New England, of course he was a Red Sox fan; he also followed with interest the local minor league team, New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He was a member of the Congregational Church of Raymond and had served on the Board of Trustees and the Steeple Restoration Committee. Ken loved nature and animals. In later years, he enjoyed feeding and watching the birds that visited his backyard and participating in the Audubon winter bird feeder count. He is survived by one son, Glen K. Mahoney of Granby MA, and by numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Flowers are acceptable. Should you desire to make memorial contributions, two organizations that Ken supported are: Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire, 6 Center Street, PO Box 675, Exeter NH 03833 (www.selnh.org) and St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 (). Calling hours from 6:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping Street, Raymond NH. Funeral service at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 4 at the Congregational Church of Raymond, 1 Church Road, followed by burial at Holbrook Cemetery, Candia NH. All are welcome. www.brewittfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 1, 2019