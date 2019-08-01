WAKEFIELD - Kenneth Joseph Beaupre, 86, died peacefully on July 21, 2019, in Panama City Beach, Fla.
Born in Franklin on July 15, 1933, he was the son of Armand Hector and Marjorie Ella (Amabon) Beaupre.
Ken was always incredibly proud of his time spent serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Oriskany from 1952 to 1956.
A couple of years after returning home from deployment, he met his future wife, Priscilla Ann (Copp) Beaupre, and together they raised four children and were married for 56 wonderful years.
In addition to being a loving husband and father, Ken was also a proud teacher and principal at the Paul School in Wakefield before becoming principal at Farmington High School in Farmington, a position he held for 20 years.
Ken was a lover of sports and enjoyed watching golf, and rooting for the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Boston Celtics. He coached Little League and youth basketball, and also enjoyed his time as an ump.
He spent his retirement golfing, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Ken was predeceased by his beloved wife Priscilla; and his parents, Armand and Marjorie Beaupre of Franklin.
Family members include three sons, Richard Beaupre of Panama City Beach, Fla., Stephen Beaupre of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Matthew Beaupre of Spanaway, Wash.; his daughter, Joanne Purnell of North Conway; his sisters, Norma Marceau of Manchester, and Lois Miner of Grafton; his brother, Phillip Beaupre of Belmont; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 4 pm. in Peaslee Funeral Home, Wakefield.
He will be laid to rest during a ceremony on Monday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter.
To express condolences, please visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
We miss you now, our hearts are sore
As time goes by, we miss you more.
Your loving smile, your gentle face
No one can fill your vacant place.
