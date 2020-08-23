It is with profound sadness that the family of Kenneth Lane Clapp announces his passing. On 8/10/2020 Kenneth passed away in Houston Texas with his wife and daughters by his side. Kenneth died unexpectedly after a short illness at 78 years old. He was born on January 8th, 1942 in Raymond, NH to George and Julia (Smith) Clapp. He built and owned his own heavy equipment business for 48 years in New Hampshire. He sold the business and retired in 2006. On November 18th, 1967 he married the love of his life Cheryl Van Dyne. They were married for 52 years. They had three daughters together. Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, George, his mother, Julia, as well as his first-born daughter. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, two daughters: Kimberly Ann Clapp and Tracy Lynn James (Clapp). He is also survived by his brother, Robert Clapp and sister, G. Jean Follansbee, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Ken had a passion for his family. He was especially proud of his daughters and often referred to them as his greatest gift. He was admired and respected by his friends and family for his kind, compassionate spirit. Ken proudly served his country and was an Army Veteran. Ken was a Freemason. He was raised on 5/23/1973 in the Blazing Star Lodge No. 11 in Concord, NH. He loved his home state of New Hampshire. He enjoyed boating on the lake or ocean and working in his workshop. He made several fine pieces of furniture. Ken was proud of his Irish heritage. He will be greatly missed.
Graveside Services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holbrook Cemetery on Old Candia Rd, in Candia, NH.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Ken to: MD Anderson Cancer Center through - gifts.mdanderson.org
