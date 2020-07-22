Kenneth L. Tarbox Sr., 74, of Manchester, NH, formerly of Gloucester, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH. He was the devoted husband of Carol (Delani) Tarbox. Born in Gloucester, he was the son of the late William M. and Grace D. (Hodgon) Tarbox. Ken was raised and educated in Gloucester.
Mr. Tarbox had been employed as printer for Diversified Business Form for twenty-two years until his retirement in 2010.
Ken loved life and spending time with his family. Ken and his wife Carol were also avid travelers.
In addition to his wife, with whom he shared thirty years of marriage, he is survived by two daughters, Lisa Wiggins of Manchester, NH, Karen Holden and her husband Charles of Manchester, NH; one son, Lyle Tarbox of Manchester, NH; one sister, Marion Martin of FL; seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his brother, Fredrick Tarbox.
A Graveside Service will be held at Seaside Cemetery, 94 Langsford Street, Gloucester on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Please wear a face covering and practice social distancing at cemetery. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle Street, Gloucester. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com