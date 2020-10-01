Kenneth Michael Lanigan, 61, of Manchester, passed away on September 26, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
He was born on Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 5, 1959, the son of Kenneth and Madeline (Boone) Lanigan. Mike was a United States Marine Corps Veteran. For the past 38 years he worked for BAE Systems and was looking forward to his retirement in October to spend more time traveling with his wife and spending time with his family. He enjoyed mountain biking, snowboarding, hiking, shooting, hunting, and fishing.
Family members include his wife of nine years, Evelyn (Tsiatsios) Lanigan; his mother of Yanceyville, NC; two daughters, Meghan Lanigan of Merrimack, and Casey Lanigan of Scranton, PA; a step daughter, Jaleesa Houle of Manchester; three step sons, Evan Houle and his wife Andrea of Manchester, Jordan Houle of Concord, and Joshua Houle and his wife Tiffany of Manchester; four grandchildren, Aliana Grace, Maria, Lexi, and Malachi; two sisters, Lori Lanigan and Kelly Cobb and her husband Mark, all of Yanceyville, NC; and nephews, nieces, and cousins. He also leaves behind is loving German Sheppard Ursa and his cat Oreo.
A memorial gathering will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester on Sunday from 4 to 6 PM with a memorial service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 6:00 PM. Private burial with military honors will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
.
Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.