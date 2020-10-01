1/1
Kenneth Michael Lanigan
1959 - 2020
Kenneth Michael Lanigan, 61, of Manchester, passed away on September 26, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

He was born on Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 5, 1959, the son of Kenneth and Madeline (Boone) Lanigan. Mike was a United States Marine Corps Veteran. For the past 38 years he worked for BAE Systems and was looking forward to his retirement in October to spend more time traveling with his wife and spending time with his family. He enjoyed mountain biking, snowboarding, hiking, shooting, hunting, and fishing.

Family members include his wife of nine years, Evelyn (Tsiatsios) Lanigan; his mother of Yanceyville, NC; two daughters, Meghan Lanigan of Merrimack, and Casey Lanigan of Scranton, PA; a step daughter, Jaleesa Houle of Manchester; three step sons, Evan Houle and his wife Andrea of Manchester, Jordan Houle of Concord, and Joshua Houle and his wife Tiffany of Manchester; four grandchildren, Aliana Grace, Maria, Lexi, and Malachi; two sisters, Lori Lanigan and Kelly Cobb and her husband Mark, all of Yanceyville, NC; and nephews, nieces, and cousins. He also leaves behind is loving German Sheppard Ursa and his cat Oreo.

A memorial gathering will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester on Sunday from 4 to 6 PM with a memorial service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 6:00 PM. Private burial with military honors will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.

Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 1, 2020.
September 30, 2020
I am so saddened to hear this news. Mike was a wonderful person, fun mountain biker and ski club member, and it was an honor to be his doctor of many years. My condolences to all of his family and my heart goes out to you. He will be missed by all.
Steven Kaitz
Friend
September 30, 2020
Mike,

You were fantastic to work with over the years. We shared a lot of laughs. Taken away too soon.
John DePaulis
Coworker
September 30, 2020
You are and always will be the father of our daughters and for that you hold a special place in my heart and I will always be eternally grateful to you. You may be gone but in them you will live forever. Rest In Peace and God's Speed.
Donna Mitchell Lanigan
September 30, 2020
Gone too soon when he had so much more living to go - hard to believe such a vital man has left us. God give him peace and rest and comfort his grieving family
Paula Pierce
Family
September 30, 2020
Mike, you will be missed. You have given me the tools to deal with things after joining the group in LIT. A mentor, friend, and brother. "May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields."
Reacan Durousseau
Friend
September 29, 2020
We were very sad to hear about the loss of Mike. Our heart felt condolences go out to Mikes entire family. We have many fond memories of time spent with Mike and his family through out the years. He will be missed. Brian & Diane Mitchell
Brian Mitchell
Served In The Military Together
September 29, 2020
You may have been my only brother, but you were the best of brothers. You were taken from us way too early and we will mourn your passing until we join you on the other side. Rest easy Mike; you've been relieved and we've got the watch now. Semper fi.
Kelly Cobb
Sister
