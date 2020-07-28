Kenneth P. Robinson, Jr., 51, of Auburn, NH, died peacefully, at his home, on July 23, 2020.
Born in Manchester, NH on April 26, 1969, he was the son of Kenneth P. Robinson, Sr. and Donna (Jean) Robinson.
He received his education locally. Kenny, along with his wife Jen, of twenty years, owned and operated Acme Glass Company.
Kenny was a proud member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division1, Manchester, and served on the finance committee of his parish, St. Peters Church.
Ken will be remembered as a loving husband, father and friend. A tireless worker who never said no to anyone who needed help. He will be missed.
Family members include his parents of Auburn; his wife of twenty years, Jennifer Robinson, of Auburn; his five children, Faith, Liam, Delaney, Rory, Seamus; a sister and brother in-law, Kyna and Seamus Patterson of Goffstown; two nephews, Josiah and Xaiden; and many extended family and friends.
Services: A walk-through wake with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family, will take place Friday, July 31, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM, at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, corner of Concord Street, Manchester, NH.
Because of the rules of pandemic gatherings and the anticipation of a large response, the funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, for family only.
Through the efforts of the staff of St. Peter Church, a live stream of the funeral Mass can be accessed through Facebook.com/stpeteraub/
Following the funeral Mass, everyone is invited to an informal reception, at noon, taking place at the home of Kenny and Jen on Bunker Hill Rd, Auburn NH.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kenneth Robinson Children Fund, Citizen's Bank.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
