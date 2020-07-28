1/1
Kenneth P. Robinson Jr.
1969 - 2020
{ "" }
Kenneth P. Robinson, Jr., 51, of Auburn, NH, died peacefully, at his home, on July 23, 2020.

Born in Manchester, NH on April 26, 1969, he was the son of Kenneth P. Robinson, Sr. and Donna (Jean) Robinson.

He received his education locally. Kenny, along with his wife Jen, of twenty years, owned and operated Acme Glass Company.

Kenny was a proud member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division1, Manchester, and served on the finance committee of his parish, St. Peters Church.

Ken will be remembered as a loving husband, father and friend. A tireless worker who never said no to anyone who needed help. He will be missed.

Family members include his parents of Auburn; his wife of twenty years, Jennifer Robinson, of Auburn; his five children, Faith, Liam, Delaney, Rory, Seamus; a sister and brother in-law, Kyna and Seamus Patterson of Goffstown; two nephews, Josiah and Xaiden; and many extended family and friends.

Services: A walk-through wake with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family, will take place Friday, July 31, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM, at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, corner of Concord Street, Manchester, NH.

Because of the rules of pandemic gatherings and the anticipation of a large response, the funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, for family only.

Through the efforts of the staff of St. Peter Church, a live stream of the funeral Mass can be accessed through Facebook.com/stpeteraub/.

Following the funeral Mass, everyone is invited to an informal reception, at noon, taking place at the home of Kenny and Jen on Bunker Hill Rd, Auburn NH.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kenneth Robinson Children Fund, Citizen's Bank.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Wake
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
Memories & Condolences

16 entries
July 27, 2020
A friend to all with a smile that could light up any room. Kenny was one of the good guys. He will be missed by so many. I will hold the Robinson family close in my prayers.
Jennifer Grace
Friend
July 27, 2020
One of my very special friends. I will never forget the great times we had in Ireland in April 2019. Gone but never forgotten. With deepest sympathy from "Cousin" Kevin Manchester AOH ........ Tiocfaidh ar la.
Kevin Burns
Friend
July 27, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss of Kenneth. He is now the palm of God's hand. I will keep all of you in my prayers for strength and healing in this time of sorrow. Love, Claudette
Claudette Courtemanche
July 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Penny Mason
Neighbor
July 27, 2020
Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. May God bless all of you and may your faith carry you through it all.
Ron & Regina Colvin
Neighbor
July 27, 2020
Rest In Peace Mr Robinson I pray for you and your family all the time I hope you find peace and help fill the hole in your family’s hearts, say hey to my dad up there. Until we all see each other again
Thomas Lacko
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Our deepest condolences to all of you.
Jennifer, Steven, John and Eve Hodgdon
July 27, 2020
I’m so sorry. I haven’t seen Kenny in years, but we went to school together in Auburn along with CCD at St. Peter’s. My thoughts and prayers to the family.
Chrissy Noyes O&#8217;Connor
Friend
July 27, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Robinson family in this difficult time, R.I.P. Kenneth
Rejean Drouin
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
May you rest in peace Kenny. Deepest condolences to the family. May his memory be eternal
Kristina Moulis
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
Ken was not a just good man, he was a great man ! One of the finest people I have ever known. He lived his life by faith, family and friendship. Rest in peace my AOH brother !
Dan O'Neil
Friend
July 27, 2020
RIP Kenny. My Deepest condolences to the families and friends of Ken. Great man and wonderful person. He had huge heart and was always there for anyone. God Speed to all
Denis Proulx
Friend
July 27, 2020
I've known you since your were young and carefree- watched you grow as a husband, father, son, and caretaker of your community. This loss cuts us all very deep. You are in my prayers, go with God and be at peace. We will step in.
Connie Mercier
Friend
July 27, 2020
Ray Ziakas
Friend
July 27, 2020
Rest in peace Kidd. Heaven has gained another angel. I will always remember the good times we had together back in the day.
Bill Burke
Friend
July 27, 2020
Faith, I am so heart broken for you, your mom and siblings. I enjoyed speaking with your dad at the games.
Peter Jenovese
Acquaintance
