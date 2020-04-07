Kenneth Perry 53, of Manchester, NH passed away unexpectedly April 4, 2020 of a Brain Aneurysm at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester,NH
Ken was born February 7, 1967 in Manchester,NH and went to local schools. He was the son of Bernadette Carrabis Perry and the late Raymond Perry.
He was a member of the Davignon Club in Man.,NH and enjoyed playing golf.
Ken was employed by Amoskeg Airport Service in Man., NH, and worked there for 14 years.
Ken is survived by his daughter Nina Perry of Hooksett, former wife Linda Desaulnier Perry of Hooksett, his mother Bernadette Perry of Manchester, sister Raymalene Billetdeaux of Concord, brother Donald Perry of Manchester, and sister Kristal Cupples. An Aunt Sandra Scullin and her husband John of Stoneham, Mass., An Uncle Joseph Carra bis and his wife Susan of Nashua, several nieces and nephews and cousins and a great niece Emily Maloney and great nephew Joseph Maloney.
Ken lived for his daughter Nina, he went to her Baseball games and encouraged her to no end. He was so proud of Nina and all her accomplishments on the ball field and off.
His cremation will be at Phaneuf Funeral Home. There will be no Viewing or Service.
In lieu of flowers, The Nina Perry Revocable College Fund Trust has been set up at Triangle Credit Union on Elm Street in Manchester ,NH.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 7, 2020