Kenneth R. Burgess, 76, of Hooksett, died May 29, 2019 at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston after a brief illness.
He was born in Quincy, MA on October 5, 1942 to Reginald and Ruth (MacPherson) Burgess. He lived in Washington state for six years, then in Manchester and Hooksett for most of his life.
During the 1960's he served in the U.S. Army.
Kenneth was vice-president of Manchester Manor and Burgess Mobile Homes for many years. He was a member and former president of the NH Manufactured Housing Association.
The family includes his wife of 50 years, Alice M. (Hartsuiker) Burgess of Hooksett; two children, Russell A. Burgess and his partner, Amanda Knowles, of Shoreline, WA and Gretchen S. Cotton and her partner, David Paquette, Jr., of Center Barnstead; a brother, Roger Burgess and his wife, Bonnie, of Alton; and two nieces and one nephew.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed immediately at 1 p.m. by a funeral ceremony, all at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Private burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2 Wall St., Manchester, NH 03101, or to the , 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760.
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on June 2, 2019