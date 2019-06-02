Kenneth R. Burgess

  • "In this lifetime.... Alice and Ken.... one of the most..."
    - Kea Goodman
  • "Our sincere sympathy Alice and family. It was a priveledge..."
    - Steve and Jeanie Hlinka
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St.
Manchester, NH
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St.
Manchester, NH
Kenneth R. Burgess, 76, of Hooksett, died May 29, 2019 at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston after a brief illness.

He was born in Quincy, MA on October 5, 1942 to Reginald and Ruth (MacPherson) Burgess. He lived in Washington state for six years, then in Manchester and Hooksett for most of his life.

During the 1960's he served in the U.S. Army.

Kenneth was vice-president of Manchester Manor and Burgess Mobile Homes for many years. He was a member and former president of the NH Manufactured Housing Association.

The family includes his wife of 50 years, Alice M. (Hartsuiker) Burgess of Hooksett; two children, Russell A. Burgess and his partner, Amanda Knowles, of Shoreline, WA and Gretchen S. Cotton and her partner, David Paquette, Jr., of Center Barnstead; a brother, Roger Burgess and his wife, Bonnie, of Alton; and two nieces and one nephew.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed immediately at 1 p.m. by a funeral ceremony, all at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Private burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2 Wall St., Manchester, NH 03101, or to the , 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760.

Published in Union Leader on June 2, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
