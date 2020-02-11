Kenneth "Dick" "Nelley" Richard Nelson, 77, of Candia, NH, died February 7, 2020.
Born in Manchester, NH on January 4, 1943, he was the son of Kenneth and Stella (Wolkowski) Nelson. He resided in Candia since 1979.
Kenneth graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1961.
Until his retirement, he was employed with the City of Manchester Parks and Recreation Department, for thirty years.
He was an active member of the YMCA, since 1969.
Kenneth was an automobile enthusiast and was proud of his 1965 Chevelle. He enjoyed gardening. He will be deeply missed and his memory held dear.
He was married to his wife of forty-six years, Christina L. (Kokolis) Nelson. She died August 1, 2012. He was also predeceased by a sister, Arlene Lord.
Family members include a sister-in-law, Andrea Kokolis of Shelburne, VT; a brother-in-law, Stephen Kokolis of Dover, NH; several nieces and nephews, including, Alexander Johnson, Michael Johnson, and Stephen Johnson; a mother-in-law, Christine (Kiritsis) Kokolis of Madbury; and several cousins.
Services: Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM, at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
Urn encryptment will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester, at a later date.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 11, 2020