GUILD - Kenneth Raymond Rickard, 81, passed away on March 15, 2020, in Sullivan County Nursing Home, Unity, after a period of declining health.
Born in Newport on Nov. 12, 1938, he was the son of the late Raymond and Lillian (Messer) Rickard. He was a lifelong Guild resident.
In 1957, he graduated from Towle High School.
Kenneth worked as a machinist for 36 years, retiring from Gloenco in 1997.
He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and playing pitch.
Kenneth was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Dorothy Doxter.
Family members include his wife, Nancy (Perkins) Rickard of Newport; his daughter, Cathleen and her husband John Pearsall of Milford; his son, Kevin Rickard and his wife Elaine of Sunapee; and his grandchildren, Juliet and Bethany Pearsall, and Benjamin and Suzanne Rickard.
.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held this summer at a date to be determined.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 24, 2020