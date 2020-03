GUILD - Kenneth Raymond Rickard, 81, passed away on March 15, 2020, in Sullivan County Nursing Home, Unity, after a period of declining health.Born in Newport on Nov. 12, 1938, he was the son of the late Raymond and Lillian (Messer) Rickard. He was a lifelong Guild resident.In 1957, he graduated from Towle High School.Kenneth worked as a machinist for 36 years, retiring from Gloenco in 1997.He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and playing pitch.Kenneth was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Dorothy Doxter.Family members include his wife, Nancy (Perkins) Rickard of Newport; his daughter, Cathleen and her husband John Pearsall of Milford; his son, Kevin Rickard and his wife Elaine of Sunapee; and his grandchildren, Juliet and Bethany Pearsall, and Benjamin and Suzanne Rickard.SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held this summer at a date to be determined.