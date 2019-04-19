Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Robbins. View Sign





Born in Brewer, Maine on March 30, 1931 he was the son of Wesley and Gladys (King) Robbins. He was a graduate of Bangor High School and NHTI. After high school, he joined the Marines, serving in Korea. He was married to Betty Jean Leary of Kittery for 63 years.



Robbie worked for 40 years at Simplex Wire and Cable in Newington, NH, retiring as a manager. Over his career, he travelled throughout the world overseeing undersea cable installations. While at Simplex, he became involved with Great Bay Services, integrating clients into the workforce. He became treasurer for Great Bay Services and was active in fundraising through bingo and the Special Olympics.



Robbie was a local and Boston sports fan, especially Portsmouth High basketball, attending as many games as he could including this year's tournament run.



Survivors include children Kenneth W Robbins Jr. and wife Ann, Steven Robbins, Karen Foye and husband Ken, grandchildren Benjamin, Jeremy, Kenneth, and Samuel Robbins, Michael Lakowicz, Jannell Lovely, and a great grandson.



He was predeceased by his wife Betty and sister Idella Johnson.



A celebration of his life will be held from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM on April 26 at the Portsmouth Lodge of Elks, 500 Jones Avenue, Portsmouth. Inurnment will take place later in the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Family flowers only please. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth.





Kenneth Wesley (Robbie) Robbins, 87, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the company of his family.Born in Brewer, Maine on March 30, 1931 he was the son of Wesley and Gladys (King) Robbins. He was a graduate of Bangor High School and NHTI. After high school, he joined the Marines, serving in Korea. He was married to Betty Jean Leary of Kittery for 63 years.Robbie worked for 40 years at Simplex Wire and Cable in Newington, NH, retiring as a manager. Over his career, he travelled throughout the world overseeing undersea cable installations. While at Simplex, he became involved with Great Bay Services, integrating clients into the workforce. He became treasurer for Great Bay Services and was active in fundraising through bingo and the Special Olympics.Robbie was a local and Boston sports fan, especially Portsmouth High basketball, attending as many games as he could including this year's tournament run.Survivors include children Kenneth W Robbins Jr. and wife Ann, Steven Robbins, Karen Foye and husband Ken, grandchildren Benjamin, Jeremy, Kenneth, and Samuel Robbins, Michael Lakowicz, Jannell Lovely, and a great grandson.He was predeceased by his wife Betty and sister Idella Johnson.A celebration of his life will be held from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM on April 26 at the Portsmouth Lodge of Elks, 500 Jones Avenue, Portsmouth. Inurnment will take place later in the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Family flowers only please. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth. Funeral Home Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.

684 State Street

Portsmouth , NH 03801

(603) 436-5418 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close