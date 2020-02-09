Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 101 Union St Littleton , NH 03561 (603)-444-3311 Service 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium 101 Union Street Littleton , NH View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Rose of Lima Church High Street Littleton , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Roland Lozeau of Littleton, N.H., died unexpectedly on Feb. 4, 2020, at the age of 79 after a ski race in Franconia.



Ken was the middle child of Aurele and Lucille (Deschenaux) Lozeau of Nashua, N.H., born Nov. 2, 1940, and graduated from Nashua High School, class of 1958.



Ken served his country in the Army and was stationed in Korea in 1965. He married the love of his life, Sandra (Bellavance) and together they lived in Nashua, then Exeter, N.H. Ken worked as a mechanical engineer at Watts Fluidair in Kittery, Maine. for 30 years and retired in 2003, when he and Sandy moved to Littleton, N.H. It brought them closer to the mountains that they loved. Along with many old friends and new, they enjoyed retired life outdoors: hiking, biking, kayaking and skiing.



Ken enjoyed a humble life but never backed away from a challenge. He could fix almost anything or at least believed that he could. He had a tool for everything and if he didn't, he would make one. He was a great athlete and competed in many races from cycling, canoeing, and team triathlons, but his biggest love and most successful racing career was in skiing. He and Sandy hiked all the 4,000 footers and he spent over 25 years as a certified PSIA teaching skiing and race clinics at Tenney and Cannon Mountain. He finally gave up teaching to enjoy skiing weekdays in retirement with Sandy and weekends ski racing in the Masters Series. In his spare time, he served with Chore Core and Habitat for Humanity. He was always there to help with anyone who needed it.



Ken is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandy; two children, Martha Benson and her husband Eric, and Jody Lozeau and his wife Ann; and three amazing grandchildren, Emma and Hannah Benson and David Lozeau. He also is survived by two sisters, Jackie Soucy of Nashua and Connie Derosier of Minnesota. Ken took great pride in his grandchildren, happily attending many games, recitals, plays and ski races to support them. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Rose Parish in Littleton, a loyal friend, mentor and father figure to anyone that knew him, and will be sorely missed.



SERVICES: Memorial calling hours will be Sunday 3-5 p.m., Feb. 9, at Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home. A funeral Mass followed by a luncheon will be on Monday, Feb. 10 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. with the Very Rev. Mark E. Dollard as celebrant. Both are in Littleton, NH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , Habitat for Humanity, or New England Masters Ski Racing Foundation. Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton, is in charge of arrangements. To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to





Kenneth Roland Lozeau of Littleton, N.H., died unexpectedly on Feb. 4, 2020, at the age of 79 after a ski race in Franconia.Ken was the middle child of Aurele and Lucille (Deschenaux) Lozeau of Nashua, N.H., born Nov. 2, 1940, and graduated from Nashua High School, class of 1958.Ken served his country in the Army and was stationed in Korea in 1965. He married the love of his life, Sandra (Bellavance) and together they lived in Nashua, then Exeter, N.H. Ken worked as a mechanical engineer at Watts Fluidair in Kittery, Maine. for 30 years and retired in 2003, when he and Sandy moved to Littleton, N.H. It brought them closer to the mountains that they loved. Along with many old friends and new, they enjoyed retired life outdoors: hiking, biking, kayaking and skiing.Ken enjoyed a humble life but never backed away from a challenge. He could fix almost anything or at least believed that he could. He had a tool for everything and if he didn't, he would make one. He was a great athlete and competed in many races from cycling, canoeing, and team triathlons, but his biggest love and most successful racing career was in skiing. He and Sandy hiked all the 4,000 footers and he spent over 25 years as a certified PSIA teaching skiing and race clinics at Tenney and Cannon Mountain. He finally gave up teaching to enjoy skiing weekdays in retirement with Sandy and weekends ski racing in the Masters Series. In his spare time, he served with Chore Core and Habitat for Humanity. He was always there to help with anyone who needed it.Ken is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandy; two children, Martha Benson and her husband Eric, and Jody Lozeau and his wife Ann; and three amazing grandchildren, Emma and Hannah Benson and David Lozeau. He also is survived by two sisters, Jackie Soucy of Nashua and Connie Derosier of Minnesota. Ken took great pride in his grandchildren, happily attending many games, recitals, plays and ski races to support them. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Rose Parish in Littleton, a loyal friend, mentor and father figure to anyone that knew him, and will be sorely missed.SERVICES: Memorial calling hours will be Sunday 3-5 p.m., Feb. 9, at Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home. A funeral Mass followed by a luncheon will be on Monday, Feb. 10 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. with the Very Rev. Mark E. Dollard as celebrant. Both are in Littleton, NH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , Habitat for Humanity, or New England Masters Ski Racing Foundation. Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton, is in charge of arrangements. To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com Published in Union Leader on Feb. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.