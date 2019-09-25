DUNBARTON - Kenneth Ronald Dorval, 87, passed away on Sept. 22, 2019, with his family by his side.
Born on Sept. 26, 1931, in Laconia, he was the son of Armand and Laura (Nault) Dorval.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force upon his graduation from high school.
Kenneth married his high school sweetheart Annette Dorval in 1954. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage until her passing in 1996.
In 1960, he graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor's degree in accounting.
Before retiring in 1988 at the age of 57, he worked for the Internal Revenue Service.
During his life, Kenneth enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. He was known for helping many friends, neighbors and his children with various projects. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Family members include his four children and their spouses, Cathy and Paul Burcky, Dena and Chuck Brown, Dwayne Dorval and Terry Scuito, and Rick and Kim Dorval; his grandchildren, Samantha (Brown) and Zachary Roche, Stephanie Brown, Troy Burcky, Egan Burcky, Greer Burcky, Christopher Diamond, Elijah Bourke and his partner Jill Nault, whom he met in 1999.
He will forever be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness, integrity and dedication to his family. He will be dearly missed.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. in French & Rising Funeral Home, 17 S. Mast St., Goffstown.
A funeral service is planned for Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 25, 2019