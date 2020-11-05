Kenneth S. Dina, 66, of Hooksett, NH entered into eternal rest on November 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Bridgeport, CT on January 9, 1954, he was predeceased by his parents, Stephen and Pamela (Barfield) Dina and his nephews Christopher and Eric Walters.
He retired 8 years ago after a long and successful career as a salesman for Protection One.
Ken's absolute pride and joy was his family. He adored his wife Phyllis, children, and 6 grandchildren. He relished every moment spent with them.
Ken was an avid New York Mets fan and had the opportunity to see them with his son-in-law, Adam at the 2015 World Series. He loved spending time and always found solace in the White Mountains and had many hiking adventures up Mount Washington. He loved his classic rock, especially Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith. Ken loved travelling with his family and enjoyed many special trips, among the most memorable was celebrating his 40th wedding anniversary in Italy. He enjoyed his golf trips with friends and his beer on the 19th hole. Ken took great pride in his home as evidenced by the many hours he spent on his home improvement projects.
He will be forever remembered as a loving husband, father, Papa, uncle, and friend who touched many lives and left an indelible mark on all who had the honor of knowing him.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Filomena "Phyllis" (Lapore) Dina of Hooksett; his children, Bryan Dina and wife Jamie, and Jennifer Gianunzio and her husband Adam, both of Hooksett, NH; his sisters, Margaret Walters of Litchfield, NH and Linda Peters of Shelton, CT; his six grandchildren, Andrew, Brielle, Lucianna, Finley, Jackson, and Callen Kenneth and many nieces and nephews who adored him.
Visitation for friends will be Saturday, November 7th from 11 am to 12:30 pm in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, Manchester. A family only visitation period will commence at 12:30 pm and conclude with a private service at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Melanoma Research Alliance at https://www.curemelanoma.org
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
