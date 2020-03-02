CHARLESTOWN - Kenneth Shipley Sr., 52, of Charlestown, died suddenly on Feb. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Goffstown on Nov. 27, 1967, he was the son of James I. and Marjorie (Reynolds) Shipley.
He was educated in the Manchester school system.
Before retiring, Ken worked many years for both Hampshire Fire and FPS.
Ken loved fishing, camping, working on cars and rooting for the New England Patriots.
He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend who will be greatly missed.
Family members include his wife, Jodi (Leblanc) Shipley of Charlestown; his daughter, Destiny Rousseau and husband Michael of Manchester; his two sons, Dustin Shipley of Tyler, Texas, and Kenneth Shipley Jr. and wife Jennifer of Pembroke; his brothers and sisters; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.
To send an online message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 2, 2020