MANCHESTER - Kenneth Thomas Bosies, 92, of Birch Hill Terrace, Manchester, passed away on July 6, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born on March 16, 1927, in Passaic, N.J., he was the son of Frederick and Marie (May) Bosies.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
After graduating Rutgers University in New Jersey, he began his lifelong career with State Farm Insurance Co. He was an agency director in both New Jersey and New Hampshire. Before retiring in 1995, he was an agent in Salem.
Family members include his children, Mark Bosies of Wells, Maine, Ken Bosies and wife Judy of Swanzey, Karen Lotterhand and husband Mark of Hooksett, Tom Bosies of Manchester, and Brian Bosies of Manchester; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two stepsons, Robert Kane of California, and Mark Kane of Washington.
Ken was predeceased by his former wife and mother of his five children, Jane Bosies and his beloved Rose "Rosabella" Bosies. He was also predeceased by his sister, Eileen Moberly.
Kenneth's family would like to thank the staff of Birch Hill for the compassionate care they provided to him.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to noon in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester. A memorial service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel. Urn burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Published in Union Leader on July 16, 2019