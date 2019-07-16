Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Kenneth Thomas Bosies, 92, of Birch Hill Terrace, Manchester, passed away on July 6, 2019, surrounded by his family.



Born on March 16, 1927, in Passaic, N.J., he was the son of Frederick and Marie (May) Bosies.



He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps.



After graduating Rutgers University in New Jersey, he began his lifelong career with State Farm Insurance Co. He was an agency director in both New Jersey and New Hampshire. Before retiring in 1995, he was an agent in Salem.



Family members include his children, Mark Bosies of Wells, Maine, Ken Bosies and wife Judy of Swanzey, Karen Lotterhand and husband Mark of Hooksett, Tom Bosies of Manchester, and Brian Bosies of Manchester; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two stepsons, Robert Kane of California, and Mark Kane of Washington.



Ken was predeceased by his former wife and mother of his five children, Jane Bosies and his beloved Rose "Rosabella" Bosies. He was also predeceased by his sister, Eileen Moberly.



Kenneth's family would like to thank the staff of Birch Hill for the compassionate care they provided to him.



.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to noon in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester. A memorial service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel. Urn burial will be at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.



To send an online message of condolence, please visit







MANCHESTER - Kenneth Thomas Bosies, 92, of Birch Hill Terrace, Manchester, passed away on July 6, 2019, surrounded by his family.Born on March 16, 1927, in Passaic, N.J., he was the son of Frederick and Marie (May) Bosies.He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps.After graduating Rutgers University in New Jersey, he began his lifelong career with State Farm Insurance Co. He was an agency director in both New Jersey and New Hampshire. Before retiring in 1995, he was an agent in Salem.Family members include his children, Mark Bosies of Wells, Maine, Ken Bosies and wife Judy of Swanzey, Karen Lotterhand and husband Mark of Hooksett, Tom Bosies of Manchester, and Brian Bosies of Manchester; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two stepsons, Robert Kane of California, and Mark Kane of Washington.Ken was predeceased by his former wife and mother of his five children, Jane Bosies and his beloved Rose "Rosabella" Bosies. He was also predeceased by his sister, Eileen Moberly.Kenneth's family would like to thank the staff of Birch Hill for the compassionate care they provided to him.SERVICES: A calling hour is Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to noon in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester. A memorial service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel. Urn burial will be at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.To send an online message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on July 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close