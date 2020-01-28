Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Graveside service 12:00 PM NH State Veterans Cemetery Chapel 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Kenneth Thomas Pitman, Sr. (CPO



Born in Manchester, NH on April 4, 1938, he was the son of the late Edward J. Pitman, Jr. and Mary M. (Sharek) Pitman.



Educated in the Manchester School System, Ken began his naval military career for recruit training in Bainbridge, MD. Upon completion, he reported for duty on the USS Antietam (CVS36). Following three years of service, Ken attended Basic Submarine School in Philadelphia, PA and after completion reported aboard his first submarine, the USS Jallao (SS368) qualifying in submarines. Next duty was on the USS Sarda (488). He was then assigned for the new construction of the USS Haddo (SSN 604). Next duty was new construction of the USS Gato (SSN 615). While on the Gato, Ken was promoted to Chief Quartermaster. He then became an instructor QM submarine training at the US Navy Submarine School, New London, CT and was instrumental in establishing the standard for Quartermaster Submarine Training. Chief Pitman was then on the decommissioning crew of the USS Albacore (AGSS569). Ken then retired from the USS Trepang (SSN674), his last submarine.



Ken was employed by the City of Manchester, retiring after 16 years as the Engineering Tech from the Assessor's office.



Ken was an avid Skeet Shooter winning many state titles and was a member of the US Navy Retired Team, better known as "The Old Goats."



Ken obtained his private pilot's license. His hobbies included skydiving, walking and fishing, and cribbage, and especially at his camp "Pit's Pit" on Merrymeeting Lake.



Ken was a member of the 20th Skeet and Clays, Hooksett, NH; NHSSA, NSSA, AFSA, American Legion Post 79, Nautilus Branch Submarine Veterans, Groton, CT, the Holland Club, Albacore Park, and MMLA. He also was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and enjoyed drinking Moxie.



Family members include his loving wife and best friend of 60 years, Janice (Spiewak) Pitman, sons Kenneth Pitman, Jr. and his wife Diane, of Charleston, SC; Kevin Pitman and his wife Pamela, of Manchester; grandsons, Troy Pitman and his wife Maki, of Astoria, NY; Sean Pitman and his wife Samantha, of Mt. Kisco, NY; and great granddaughter, Quinn of Mt. Kisco, NY; they called him "Judge" (Dziadziu); sister, Joan Pitman, of Milford, NH; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by brothers, James and Raymond Pitman.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 12:00 Noon at the NH State Veterans Cemetery Chapel, 110 DW Highway, Boscawen, NH. "Sailor, Rest Your Oar."



Memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurses Association, Home Health & Hospice Care, 1070 Holt Avenue, Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109.



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, to leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to







