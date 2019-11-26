Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth W. Bonnette. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM KREBS Farm Sanbornton , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Troy on Aug. 26, 1932, he was the son of the late Rudolph and Ina (Koski) Bonnette. He was nurtured by his grandparents, Eino and Sylvia Koski and Aunt Taimi in Troy, until high school when he moved to Westmoreland.



In 1950, he graduated from Keene High School.



During the



Kenneth served a three-year military apprenticeship with R.E. Beane Construction Co. in Keene, where he became a job superintendent.



In 1969, Kenneth along with Douglas Stone and Carl Page, founded Bonnette, Page and Stone Corp. In 1970, they relocated to Laconia, and Bonnette, Page and Stone Corp. became one of the largest commercial construction firms in the state of New Hampshire and is still operating today.



Kenneth's happiest memory and achievement was being a private pilot.



In 1980, the Oak Ledge Farm was built in Belmont and its first fair was in 1983. In 2009, Oak Ledge had Show Bull of the Year, Show Heifer of the Year, and 2009 Premier Exhibitor of the Northeast Region of the United States from the American Hereford Association. The last of the animals were sold in 2016.



Family members include his wife of 62 years, Elaine Turner Bonnette; two daughters, Marjorie and her husband, Bruce, and Nancy and her husband, Dan; seven grandchildren, Jesse, Jonathan, Shawna, Kelly, Matthew, Karen, and Mark; two half-sisters, Carol and Susan; a stepbrother, Richard; great- grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Kenneth was predeceased by a daughter, Sylvia; a stepfather, Richard W. Delano; and a stepsister, Millicent.



.



SERVICES: Burial was private.



A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at KREBS Farm in Sanbornton. Please RSVP with Elaine Bonnette, P.O. Box 255, Winnisquam, N.H. 03289.



Memorial donations may be made to the Kenneth Bonnette Family Scholarship Fund, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, 37 Pleasant St., Concord, N.H. 03301 (memo "Kenneth Bonnette Family Scholarship Fund").



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information and to view an online memorial, visit

BELMONT - Kenneth Wilfrid Bonnette, 87, of Oak Ledge Farm, completed his earthly tasks on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 3:30 a.m. in his beloved home after a period of failing health.Born in Troy on Aug. 26, 1932, he was the son of the late Rudolph and Ina (Koski) Bonnette. He was nurtured by his grandparents, Eino and Sylvia Koski and Aunt Taimi in Troy, until high school when he moved to Westmoreland.In 1950, he graduated from Keene High School.During the Korean War , he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He was a Prisoner of War (POW) in Korea.Kenneth served a three-year military apprenticeship with R.E. Beane Construction Co. in Keene, where he became a job superintendent.In 1969, Kenneth along with Douglas Stone and Carl Page, founded Bonnette, Page and Stone Corp. In 1970, they relocated to Laconia, and Bonnette, Page and Stone Corp. became one of the largest commercial construction firms in the state of New Hampshire and is still operating today.Kenneth's happiest memory and achievement was being a private pilot.In 1980, the Oak Ledge Farm was built in Belmont and its first fair was in 1983. In 2009, Oak Ledge had Show Bull of the Year, Show Heifer of the Year, and 2009 Premier Exhibitor of the Northeast Region of the United States from the American Hereford Association. The last of the animals were sold in 2016.Family members include his wife of 62 years, Elaine Turner Bonnette; two daughters, Marjorie and her husband, Bruce, and Nancy and her husband, Dan; seven grandchildren, Jesse, Jonathan, Shawna, Kelly, Matthew, Karen, and Mark; two half-sisters, Carol and Susan; a stepbrother, Richard; great- grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Kenneth was predeceased by a daughter, Sylvia; a stepfather, Richard W. Delano; and a stepsister, Millicent.SERVICES: Burial was private.A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at KREBS Farm in Sanbornton. Please RSVP with Elaine Bonnette, P.O. Box 255, Winnisquam, N.H. 03289.Memorial donations may be made to the Kenneth Bonnette Family Scholarship Fund, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, 37 Pleasant St., Concord, N.H. 03301 (memo "Kenneth Bonnette Family Scholarship Fund").Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements.For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com Published in Union Leader on Nov. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close