Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth W. Plante. View Sign Service Information Peaslee Funeral Homes Multiple Locations , NH 03835 (603)-755-3535 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Peaslee Alton Funeral Home 12 School Street Alton , NH Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth W. Plante, age 61, of Rogers Road passed away suddenly on March 17, 2020 at Concord Hospital.



Born in Concord, NH on February 12, 1959, the son of Phil and Edith (Privey) Plante. Raised in Pittsfield, NH, a graduate of Pittsfield High School class of 1977. He moved to Center Barnstead in 1988.



He worked as a quality control inspector for PCC Structurals, INC. in Franklin, NH



Kenny enjoyed spending time with his family, the outdoors, camping and most recently annual treks to Aruba. He was an avid sports enthusiast and coached his children's youth sports teams. He never missed the opportunity to watch them, as well as his nieces and nephews compete. He had the biggest heart and would help anyone using his DIY skills for construction and home repairs. He loved listening to the birds and talking back to them.



He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years: Pamela J. (Sargent) Plante, a son: Kyle W. Plante, a daughter: Kaela E. and husband Andrew Croteau, three sisters: Claire Magoon, Theodora Minery, and Janice Riel, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and four brothers: Robert, Roger, Richard and Phillip.



Memorial calling hours will be held on Friday March 20, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Peaslee Alton Funeral Home: 12 School Street in Alton, NH. A private memorial mass will be held for immediate family. A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pittsfield, NH.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Pittsfield Middle High School Booster Club.



Cremation care by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit:

Kenneth W. Plante, age 61, of Rogers Road passed away suddenly on March 17, 2020 at Concord Hospital.Born in Concord, NH on February 12, 1959, the son of Phil and Edith (Privey) Plante. Raised in Pittsfield, NH, a graduate of Pittsfield High School class of 1977. He moved to Center Barnstead in 1988.He worked as a quality control inspector for PCC Structurals, INC. in Franklin, NHKenny enjoyed spending time with his family, the outdoors, camping and most recently annual treks to Aruba. He was an avid sports enthusiast and coached his children's youth sports teams. He never missed the opportunity to watch them, as well as his nieces and nephews compete. He had the biggest heart and would help anyone using his DIY skills for construction and home repairs. He loved listening to the birds and talking back to them.He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years: Pamela J. (Sargent) Plante, a son: Kyle W. Plante, a daughter: Kaela E. and husband Andrew Croteau, three sisters: Claire Magoon, Theodora Minery, and Janice Riel, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and four brothers: Robert, Roger, Richard and Phillip.Memorial calling hours will be held on Friday March 20, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Peaslee Alton Funeral Home: 12 School Street in Alton, NH. A private memorial mass will be held for immediate family. A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pittsfield, NH.In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Pittsfield Middle High School Booster Club.Cremation care by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close