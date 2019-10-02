Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dewhirst Boles Funeral Home Cremation Care 80 Broadway Methuen , MA 01844 (978)-687-1333 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Dewhirst Boles Funeral Home Cremation Care 80 Broadway Methuen , MA 01844 View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Dewhirst Boles Funeral Home Cremation Care 80 Broadway Methuen , MA 01844 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LACONIA - Kevin C. Marsland, 65, of Laconia, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Concord Hospital.



Born on Sept. 16, 1954, in Methuen, Mass., he was the son of the late Charles and Rita (Heafey) Marsland.



He graduated from Tenney High School and Franklin Pierce College.



Kevin spent much of his life in the newspaper and distribution industry. He worked for such publications as the Boston Herald, Eagle Tribune, Derry News, Seacoast Media Group, Pocono Record, Times Herald Record, Nashua Telegraph, Concord Monitor, and the New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester.



He enjoyed classic automobiles, sports, mechanics, and was a lover of animals. Kevin's greatest passion was for his family and friends.



Family members include his loving wife, Lee Marsland of Laconia; his sister, Diane Alie and her husband Marshall of Methuen, Mass.; his brothers, Robert Marsland of Northfield, Scott Marsland of Methuen, Mass., and Mark Marsland of Methuen, Mass.; his five children and their spouses, Kevin C. Marsland Jr. and his wife Jane of Westwood, Mass., Mary Wiley and her husband Craig of Mont Vernon, Melissa Marsland, Jessica Sutton and her husband Bryan of Raymond, Melissa Kenny and her husband Kalen of Washington, D.C.; a son in affection, Paul Byers and his wife Terri of Belmont; beloved "Papa" to his 14 grandchildren, Charley and Henry Marsland, Alex and Katie Wiley, Emma Marsland, Eric and Elizabeth Brunelle, Kobe and Khloe Sutton, Quinn, Ryer, and Elisabeth Kenny, and Evan and Mackenzie Byers; and nieces and nephews.



Kevin was an extremely dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Universal among those he touched in his life, would be the sentiment that he was the most genuinely kind person in their lives.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon in Dewhirst and Boles Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Methuen, Mass. A memorial service follows at noon in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord-Merrimack County, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, N.H. 03301.

